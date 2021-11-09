Nearly 4,000 households without power in Greater Victoria

Nearly 4,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning in Greater Victoria according to BC Hydro.

An outage map online shows Central Saanich, Colwood and Langford, Oak Bay, Saanich, Victoria and Shirley customers without power. Pockets of outages dot the region with the largest swatches in Colwood and Langford where nearly 2,700 are without power.

Most remain listed as under investigation but some are already attributed to a tree on the lines, as winds continue.

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada notes strong southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90. For Victoria, winds are shifting to westerly winds of 70 km/h with gusts to 90 km/h.

Around 7 a.m. Saanich reported a tree down along Cordova Bay Road near the Mount Douglas Park causeway and asked drivers to use an alternate route.

The warning was issued to communities along the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait including Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast.

While no Victoria routes were impacted as of 6 a.m., BC Ferries cancelled early morning sailings between Nanaimo (leaving Duke Point 7:45 a.m.) and Tsawwassen (5:15 a.m. sailing) and reminded users to watch for weather updates.

Heads up! Apparently a tree down along Cordova Bay Rd near the Mount Douglas Park causeway. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. #MtDoug pic.twitter.com/MXSvqpfqQ7 — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) November 9, 2021

