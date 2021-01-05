UPDATED: Tree takes out Saanich power lines, adding to Tuesday’s mass outages

Crews clear tree branches from the McKenzie Avenue exit off Highway 17 in Saanich amid wind and rain on Jan. 5. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A fallen tree at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street is the latest of multiple reasons why nearly 3,500 Greater Victoria customers are without power Tuesday evening.

Saanich fire and police and BC Hydro crews are on site dealing with a power line that the tree took out while the area remains closed to traffic. Pedestrians are being directed to stay far away from the intersection.

Crews from BC Hydro, Saanich fire and police are at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street dealing with a tree that fell on the power lines just south of the intersection. The area is closed to traffic. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews pic.twitter.com/KeLotMzKfg — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 6, 2021

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria as winds of 70 to 90 km/h are forecasted.

Just after 2:30 p.m., 1,946 Saanich customers south of Kenmore Road and north of McKenzie Avenue between Graduation Way and Borden Street lost power. According to the BC Hydro outage map, the cause of the outage is still under investigation and crews are currently on-site.

A fallen tree in the Rockland neighbourhood has left 1,146 customers east of Cornwall Street, south of Pandora Avenue, north of Dallas Road and west of Gonzales Avenue without power since 2:39 p.m. Crews are on-site.

Another large outage in Ten Mile Point east of Beach Drive is impacting 395 customers who have been without power since 3:28 p.m. The cause is listed as “wind storm” and crews are on-site.

Crews are also on-site for a small outage affecting less than five people in the 4000-block of Telegraph Bay Road where a tree fell across the wires. Customers there haven’t had power since 4:22 p.m.

A similarly small outage caused by the windstorm in the 3400-block of Cardiff Place has left less than five people without power since 3:15. Crews are on their way.

In the 1600-block of Sheridan Avenue 11 people have lost power since 2:52 p.m. The cause is under investigation and crews have been assigned.

Finally, in the 4200-block of Quadra Street BC Hydro has cited the wind storm for leaving eight customers without power since 3:45 p.m. Crews have been assigned.

According to Environment Canada, the winds are expected to ease by Tuesday night.

