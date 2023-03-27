Need for blood donors on the rise as Sooke clinic set to go

Blood pressure is rising at clinics across the country.

The number of donors is at the lowest level it’s been in a decade, said a spokesperson for Canadian Blood Services.

That’s about 31,000 fewer nationally than pre-COVID levels, which has created a significant shortage.

The good news is there are still some openings available for a clinic at Edward Milne Community School on Monday, April 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and more spots may become available because of the effects of flu season and spring break plans.

“Sooke has a great history of stepping up and we hope that’s the case with this clinic,” the spokesperson said. “It’s even more important to donate now because of the current situation.”

Call 1-888-2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit www.blood.ca to make an appointment, and for information on how you can make a difference through Plasma for Life and Stem Cells for Life programs.



