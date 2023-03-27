A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Need for blood donors on the rise as Sooke clinic set to go

Edward Milne Community School hosts clinic on April 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

Blood pressure is rising at clinics across the country.

The number of donors is at the lowest level it’s been in a decade, said a spokesperson for Canadian Blood Services.

That’s about 31,000 fewer nationally than pre-COVID levels, which has created a significant shortage.

The good news is there are still some openings available for a clinic at Edward Milne Community School on Monday, April 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and more spots may become available because of the effects of flu season and spring break plans.

“Sooke has a great history of stepping up and we hope that’s the case with this clinic,” the spokesperson said. “It’s even more important to donate now because of the current situation.”

Call 1-888-2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit www.blood.ca to make an appointment, and for information on how you can make a difference through Plasma for Life and Stem Cells for Life programs.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One person dead following fire at former Nanaimo medical clinic slated for demolition
Next story
Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoff game

Just Posted

A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A blood donor clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Need for blood donors on the rise as Sooke clinic set to go

A CO2 handgun-like device was seized from a Saanich man after he was disarmed by nightclub security on March 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria club security guards disarm man with CO2-powered gun-like device

Greater Victoria officers are showing solidarity attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month. (VicPD/Twitter)
Greater Victoria police join regimental march to honour fallen Edmonton officers

A map of BC Transit's new Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line to launch on April 10. (Courtesy BC Transit)
West Shore-Downtown rapid buses to get rolling next month

Pop-up banner image