Neighbour says murdered Langford woman was ‘always kind and talkative’

Kenneth Webber, 56, charged with second degree murder of wife

Christopher White laid a bouquet of flowers on Sunday, outside the house where his neighbour was killed, just two doors down from his own Langford home.

White identified the homicide victim as 55-year-old Kerri Weber, someone who was “always kind and talkative.”

Her husband, Kenneth Weber, 56, has been charged with second-degree murder after an unresponsive body was found inside the couple’s home in the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday, Nov. 6.

Court documents list the date of the incident as Nov. 5.

A neighbour said police knocked on his door Friday night, asking whether he had heard or seen anything suspicious around 8:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday night, which he hadn’t.

Kerri and Kenneth Weber. Kenneth Weber has been charged with second-degree murder after Kerri’s unresponsive body was found in their Langford home on Nov. 6. (Facebook/ Kerri Weber)

“It’s one thing to see something happen in another part of Langford, but when it’s on your own street, two doors down, it feels different,” White said. “It’s shocking to say the least.”

Another neighbour noted the couple was “very sweet” and didn’t act out of the ordinary. She’d only had a handful of conversations with the couple, mostly about mulch and grass, as they removed the turf on their front yard a couple of months ago.

“I saw them at Thrifty’s while getting groceries last week,” White said. “They’re usually to themselves. … The husband was quite distant and reserved whenever we interacted. I hope she knew that she was loved and cared for.”

White and his wife, who have lived in the neighbourhood for four years, would see the couple walking their dog along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. They’d squeeze in an occasional chat when they had a moment.

West Shore RCMP has yet to officially confirm the identity of the victim.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with help from West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identifications Services and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Police will not discuss any further details as the matter is before a court and the investigation is still in its early stages.

Weber is scheduled for his next court appearance on Nov. 19.

