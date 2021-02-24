The Gordon Head Recreation Centre stands in as the Quimper Regional Hospital on Feb. 23 for filming Maid, a 10-part Netflix series. (Greg Sutton/District of Saanich)

Netfilx transforms Saanich recreation centre into hospital for filming

Facility was closed to public Feb. 23 for filming of Maid

Those who frequent the Gordon Head Recreation Centre may have been surprised to see the facility transformed into a hospital on Feb. 23 for the filming of a Netflix series.

On Tuesday, the Saanich recreation centre was closed to the public and temporarily rebranded as the Quimper Regional Hospital. This was to allow film crews to take over for the filming of Maid, a new 10-part series being shot in various locations across Greater Victoria.

READ ALSO: Netflix, Warner Bros filming 10-part series in Colwood

Signage and window decals turned the building at 4100 Lambrick Way into the entryway of a hospital. Since the fall of 2020, scenes for Maid have been filmed in various locations across the south Island including Royal Beach in Colwood, Cadboro-Gyro Park in Saanich, Helmcken Market in View Royal and the Pat Bay Highway.

The series is based on Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, which details the experiences of a single mom who becomes a housekeeper.

Filming is expected to wrap in March.

The closure included the parking lots and the Gordon Head Lawn Bowling Club facility.

READ ALSO: Head of Greater Victoria film commission warns of lost economic opportunity

Saanich’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department was excited to contribute space for the film production and noted that hosting the film crew would “help offset operating costs during the pandemic.”

The Gordon Head Recreation Centre reopened on Feb. 24. The facility’s current hours of operation – 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays – will be in place until Feb. 28. Waterfit and other fitness classes are suspended per current provincial health orders and masks are required in all public and common areas. The pool and weight room are accessible by reservation only.

Prop emergency vehicles outside the Gordon Head Recreation Centre on Feb. 23 as the facility transformed into the Quimper Regional Hospital for filming. (Greg Sutton/District of Saanich)

