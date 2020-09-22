Netflix, Warner Bros filming 10-part series in Colwood

Maid, a new series from Netflix and Warner Bros, will be filmed in Colwood. (City of Colwood)

Colwood has had a good week, with announcements of a new elementary school, a new branch of the Royal BC Museum and now – Netflix is filming a new series in the city.

Royal Beach in Colwood is among the filming locations for a new series called Maid. The Warner Bros and Netflix production will film the 10-episode series exclusively in Greater Victoria between now and March 2021.

The series is based on the bestselling memoir by Stephanie Land, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The story details the life of a single mother who becomes a housekeeper to help make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy.

“Few communities offer full access to a castle, a lighthouse, miles of ocean beachfront and old growth forest, parks and lakes, as well as warm and welcoming neighbourhood areas,” reads the City of Colwood website, which posted the news this week.

Hatley Castle has been featured in other major films such as the X-Men series, Descendants and more.

