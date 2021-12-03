The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

$10,000 for e-bikes included in approved 2022 police budget

A pair of e-bikes are slated to cruise Oak Bay streets in search of both bad guys and good opportunities.

Council recently approved the 2022 Oak Bay Police Department budget that includes a pair of two-wheeled electric patrol units instead of one with four wheels. The bikes roll in at $10,000 of the department’s $5.6 million budget.

Officers are already trained and heavily use five mountain bikes for patrol. Traditional bikes, however, can limit how quickly an officer can get from one call to another.

RELATED: Oak Bay police push to add electric bikes to patrol fleet

The department also plans to track the impact electric bikes have on vehicle usage.

Adding the two e-bikes shifted another four-wheeled electric vehicle for another look in 2023. The department has one e-vehicle in its patrol fleet, and is committed to a full shift to electric.

The technology inside vehicles will also be replaced next year with five computers slated at $42,500.

The police budget now becomes one piece in the overall budget council will consider in the new year.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bayoak bay policeOak Bay Police Department

Previous story
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood
Next story
Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District is making the rounds of Greater Victoria municipalities requesting additional funding for new climate change initiatives, one of which is to hire a new electric vehicle program coordinator. (Twitter - City of Victoria)
Sooke backs CRD climate initiative

RCMP report the number of crimes in Sooke in the first nine months of 2021 is constant compared to a year earlier. (Boaz Joseph - Black Press Media)
Sooke crime rate steady in 2021 compared to 2020, according to new stats from RCMP

The Oak Bay Police Department is close to getting its first electric patrol vehicle into service. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Ryan Fletcher, who’s wanted after his statutory release was suspended. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for wanted man Ryan Fletcher