Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Construction of units already underway or starting soon

More than 100 new affordable rental homes are coming to Sooke to alleviate the ongoing housing crunch.

The units will be in two projects. They are already under construction, or work will start soon.

“Everyone deserves safe and secure housing. After so many years, these new homes will mean more people and families in Sooke have the affordable housing and support they need,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca.

Construction is expected to begin this month on the 75 new affordable rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes at 2170 Charters Rd. The building will provide studio, one, two and three-bedroom homes for individuals, seniors and families.

The building is estimated to open in 2022. The project is a partnership between the province, M’akola Housing Society, the federal government and the Capital Regional District.

RELATED: Sooke committee takes aim at affordable housing

Also, the province, through B.C. Housing has bought the Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd. from M’akola and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Vancouver Island.

The building will undergo renovations to accommodate 33 supportive homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, a service hub with six shelter beds, programming space for training and outreach services and a commercial kitchen.

The plan is to gradually transition the building into supportive housing over the coming months.

The Sooke Shelter Society will operate the new building with staff on-site 24/7 to provide support services to residents, including life skills training, mentorship and other programming. Partnering agencies, including Island Health and Aids Vancouver Island, will be on-site to support residents’ access to mental health and other health services.

The Hope Centre currently provides rental homes for people with low incomes. M’akola has already reached out to current residents, who will be able to stay if they wish.

A community advisory committee (CAC) will be formed, including project partners and neighbourhood representatives. The CAC will oversee the project’s integration within the community and help address any concerns.

ALSO READ: Eight new affordable rental homes to be built at Hope Centre

“On behalf of the District of Sooke, I am grateful to B.C.Housing, M’akola Housing, the Sooke Shelter Society and many other agencies, which are working in collaboration and coordination to support our community to have access to affordable and supportive housing, said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait a statement.

“I would like to recognize and thank these agencies for the tremendous resources they have put into these projects. So much work has been taking place behind the scenes to invest in the well-being of our people, and today’s announcement is the culmination of those efforts.”


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HousingSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tofino considers new beach fire restrictions, including portable fire pit mandate
Next story
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
New affordable rental housing coming to Sooke

Construction of units already underway or starting soon

CFB Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fifth COVID-19 case added to CFB Esquimalt cluster

Newest case unrelated to others in cluster, navy says

Mayor Barb Desjardins, performing official groundbreaking duties at Esquimalt Gorge Park in 2020, says doing regular reviews of salaries for mayor and councils would help municipalities stay current and avoid the need to play catchup. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Greater Victoria municipalities inconsistent in reviewing elected officials’ salaries

Esquimalt’s Barb Desjardins explains discrepancy between her pay and that of other mayors

Mifflin Gibbs poses in this undated handout photo. The first Black person elected in British Columbia was an American abolitionist and entrepreneur who won a Victoria city council seat in 1866 and played a role in Canada’s Confederation. (Library of Congress photo)
Mifflin Gibbs: First Black man elected in B.C. won a Victoria council seat in 1866

Mifflin Gibbs was among the early arrivals to Victoria and nearby Salt Spring Island

Developer Pari Saroya stands in front of the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Developer Pari Saroya, owner of B.C.-Alta Developments, stands over the site of a future 48 unit housing complex in Colwood. Work is expected to begin on the building in approximately June or July, says Saroya. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Four-storey housing complex on the horizon for Colwood

Shovels will be in the ground soon to prepare site for new 48-unit building

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
EDITORIAL: Regular rescues require readiness

Still far too many incidents of people putting themselves at risk

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Remains of a beach fire at Tofino's Mackenzie Beach. (Westerly file photo)
Tofino considers new beach fire restrictions, including portable fire pit mandate

“Each night, there are dozens of fires abandoned without being extinguished.”

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), was one of three churches, including in Langley and Abbotsford, involved in the petition to the court and the injunction fight. (Black Press Media files)
No injunction against Fraser Valley churches holding services in violation of health orders

B.C.’s chief justice denied an application for an injunction Wednesday morning

Police believe Washington plates were what spurred a tire slashing incident in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 15. (The News files)
Tires of vehicle with Washington plates slashed while child was inside in Lower Mainland

Police believe the suspect reacted to Washington plates

Paula Charlie hopes a suitable kidney donor can be found in the community. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman needs a kidney donation

Paula Charlie hopes a match will be found

(Westerly file photo)
Tofino still pumping raw sewage into ocean, hopes to have treatment plan soon

Greater Victoria’s facility leaves Tofino as Vancouver Island’s last town discharging raw sewage.

Most Read