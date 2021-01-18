New cell tower proposed for Westhills Stadium in Langford

A cell tower proposal for Westhills Stadium is on Monday’s agenda for Langford council.

Brian Greggs of SitePath Consulting Ltd. has applied on behalf of Telus to allow for the installation of a telecommunications facility to be located in Westhills Stadium, on the north side in line with the centre field line along Langford Parkway.

Plans include a 45-metre tall monopole structure and radiocommunications equipment to be housed within a compound at the base of the tower or in cabinets nearby.

If built, the tower will provide improved wireless service to the surrounding area and add capacity to the network, which is increasingly becoming congested, according to a report by city staff.

In the report, staff note “current biomedical studies in Canada and in other countries indicate that there is no scientific or medical evidence that a person will experience adverse health effects from exposure to radio frequency fields, provided that the installation abides by Safety Code 6.”

Health Canada establishes these health and safety guidelines as well as regulating tower siting decisions and settles disputes.

A public information session was hosted on Dec. 7, 2020. At its Jan. 18 meeting, council can either confirm the applicant has followed the public notification process or require more be done in accordance with that policy or direct staff to ask for intervention regarding a reasonable concern.

