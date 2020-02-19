New compressed natural gas buses have been added to the Greater Victoria fleet. (Twitter/BC Transit)

New, compressed natural gas buses hit Greater Victoria streets

12 new buses hitting the road, with a total of 71 to join the fleet by the end of the summer

Greater Victoria’s bus fleet now includes several new, heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

Twelve new buses will be in service over the next two weeks, with a total of 46 heavy-duty CNG and 25 medium-duty CNG buses gradually being added to the fleet by the end of the summer.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria to see all 10 of the electric buses announced by federal-provincial governments

The heavy duty New Flyer buses are 40 feet long and carry 35 seated passengers and 46 standing passengers, while the medium Grande West Vicinity bus can carry 24 seated passengers and 20 standing passengers.

Each bus is equipped with a three-inch bike rack, a protective driver’s door and LED destination signage.

ALSO READ: BC Transit starts outfitting buses in Greater Victoria with doors to improve driver safety

Heavy duty buses cost $710,000 and the medium duty ones are $455,000. Funding for the buses comes through the federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which covers 80 per cent of costs. The Victoria Regional Transit Commission supplied the remaining 20 per cent.

Greater Victoria is the fourth region to add CNG buses to its fleet, following Whistler, Nanaimo and Kamloops.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

BC Transitpublic transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets

Just Posted

Scholarship launched to honour three men who died in Sooke River

Sooke School District award will be given annually to a student graduating from EMCS

New, compressed natural gas buses hit Greater Victoria streets

12 new buses hitting the road, with a total of 71 to join the fleet by the end of the summer

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5 million for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

Camosun College team working to turn Indigenous art into virtual reality

Expert team will scan Victoria Indigenous artist Carey Newman’s work The Witness Blanket

Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada, has had a rough year

The property that’s home to Cherry Bomb Toys is listed at $2.6 million

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets

Part one of a two-part series on a young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

Most Read