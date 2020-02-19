New, compressed natural gas buses hit Greater Victoria streets

12 new buses hitting the road, with a total of 71 to join the fleet by the end of the summer

Greater Victoria’s bus fleet now includes several new, heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

Twelve new buses will be in service over the next two weeks, with a total of 46 heavy-duty CNG and 25 medium-duty CNG buses gradually being added to the fleet by the end of the summer.

The heavy duty New Flyer buses are 40 feet long and carry 35 seated passengers and 46 standing passengers, while the medium Grande West Vicinity bus can carry 24 seated passengers and 20 standing passengers.

Each bus is equipped with a three-inch bike rack, a protective driver’s door and LED destination signage.

Heavy duty buses cost $710,000 and the medium duty ones are $455,000. Funding for the buses comes through the federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which covers 80 per cent of costs. The Victoria Regional Transit Commission supplied the remaining 20 per cent.

Greater Victoria is the fourth region to add CNG buses to its fleet, following Whistler, Nanaimo and Kamloops.

