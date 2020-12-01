The BCCDC has added Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 to its flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

The BCCDC has added Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 to its flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

New COVID-19 exposure on flight from Vancouver to Victoria

Rows four to 10 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 were exposed

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a new flight from Vancouver to Victoria to its COVID-19 flight exposure list.

Anyone in rows four to 10 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8081 on Nov. 26 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache. Anyone experiencing these symptoms can fill out an online self-assessment form.

READ ALSO: B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

In November, a total of eight flights with cases of COVID-19 on board landed at the Victoria International Airport. Five of those originated from Vancouver, two from Calgary and one from Edmonton.

Provincial health orders, put in place on Nov. 19, strongly encourage B.C. residents not to travel unless it is absolutely essential. These orders will remain in place until Dec. 7, at which point they will be reevaluated.

READ ALSO: Island Health records first long-term care COVID outbreak in Greater Victoria

READ ALSO: 1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

 

