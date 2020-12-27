The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting that the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver had a confirmed case of COVID on board. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting that the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver had a confirmed case of COVID on board. (Black Press Media file photo)

New COVID-19 exposure on flight into Victoria Harbour

Passengers aboard Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 on Dec. 23 should self-monitor

A recent flight into Victoria Harbour has a confirmed case of COVID on board, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC)

Anyone on board the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver Harbour may have been exposed to the virus. The flight company didn’t specify affected rows.

All passengers should self-monitor for symptoms, which include but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste, runny nose and headache.

This is the sixth flight in December with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board that has arrived into Victoria. All of them have been between Victoria and Vancouver.

As of Dec. 24, there are 65 active cases within the Vancouver Island Health region with six people in hospital and one in critical care.

READ MORE: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusInner Harbour

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay to add electric charge stations, charge $1 per hour
Next story
Saanich purchases new land for Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary

Just Posted

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting that the Dec. 23 Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 coming from Vancouver had a confirmed case of COVID on board. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 exposure on flight into Victoria Harbour

Passengers aboard Harbour Air Seaplanes flight 220 on Dec. 23 should self-monitor

The District of Saanich has purchased a new piece of land off Swan Lake Road that will eventually be added to the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. (Swan Lake Nature/Twitter)
Saanich purchases new land for Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary

3890 Swan Lake Road bought for $999,000, to be rezoned and added to sanctuary

Rover released its 2020 list of most popular pet names in Canada, and Charlie and Bella topped the list for pups. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bella, Charlie top lists of most popular 2020 dog names in Canada

Canadian foods, television infuenced pet names too

Mayor Kevin Murdoch with the electric vehicle charger at Oak Bay municipal hall. The district will add six more chargers to Monterey, Henderson and Oak Bay Recreation centres. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay to add electric charge stations, charge $1 per hour

Electric vehicle chargers coming to Henderson, Oak Bay Rec.

The United Way is raising money to provide counselling services for community members. (Black Press Media file photo)
United Way Greater Victoria fundraises for counselling, mental health support services

Support for mental health, addictions, part of three-part COVID-19 response, charity says

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

News Bulletin file photo
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Most Read