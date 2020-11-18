New COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria

The BCCDC has added the Nov. 15 WestJet flight 195 to its exposure list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning flyers of a possible COVID-19 exposure on a Nov. 15 flight from Calgary to Victoria.

Because the BCCDC has not specified which rows were affected, it recommends that anyone who flew on WestJet flight 195 self-monitors for symptoms. Passengers can also fill out an online self-assessment form. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache.

This is the second time that WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria has been flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure this month, the first time being on Nov. 8. Then, rows four to 10 were affected.

In a Nov. 16 briefing, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged residents to stop non-essential travel and avoid socializing as much as possible. On Tuesday, B.C. announced 11 more deaths and 717 new cases of COVID-19.

