New COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight from Edmonton to Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has issued an exposure warning for a flight that arrived at the Victoria International Airport on Nov. 23.

WestJet flight 3349 from Edmonton to Victoria had a case of COVID-19 on board, affecting rows eight to 14.

The BCCDC recommends that anyone in the affected rows self-monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if any appear. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, and headache. Anyone experiencing these symptoms can fill out an online self-assessment form.

In November, there have been six flights with cases of COVID-19 aboard that landed in Greater Victoria so far. Two originated from Calgary, three from Vancouver and this last one from Edmonton.

The provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has strongly advised that no one travel unless absolutely essential. This measure will remain in place until Dec. 7, when the situation will be reassessed.

