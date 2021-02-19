New COVID-19 exposure reported on Victoria to Vancouver flight

Passengers in rows six to 12 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver Feb. 12 were exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Nathan Denette)

A new COVID-19 flight exposure has been reported on board a flight that departed Victoria International Airport earlier this month.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says passengers seated in rows six to 12 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8050 Feb. 12 were exposed to a case of the virus. The flight was bound for Vancouver.

Passengers who were onboard affected flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms, which include headaches, muscle aches and fatigue, nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite, fever or chills, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough or worsening chronic cough.

So far in February, only two COVID-19 exposures have been reported to go through the Victoria International Airport. In January there were a total of eight, up from seven in December.

