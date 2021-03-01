Peninsula Alert System will offer more alerts under a new platform coming online March 25. Existing subscribers will receive a prompt to register at the new website. New subscribers can sign up any time by visiting the website of their local municipality. (Black Press Media File)

New emergency alert platform for Saanich Peninsula Alert promises more options

Upgraded system goes online March 25

A new platform promises improved access to emergency alerts through Saanich Peninsula Alert.

The new system covering Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich will allow subscribers to receive multiple notifications. A North Saanich resident working in Central Saanich with parents in Sidney can set up notifications for all three areas, while the current system only offers alerts for the address of subscribers.

The upgrade will go online on March 25, but requires current subscribers to log into the new system and register for the expanded list of alert options.

Existing subscribers will receive a notice prompting them to register at the new website and update their details. New subscribers can sign up any time by visiting the website of their local municipality.

John Trelford, director of Emergency Services for the District of North Saanich, said the upgrade will further enhance the service for the public benefit.

“We greatly appreciate residents taking the time to update their notification preferences, and we believe they will appreciate the resulting improvements and expanded options available to them,” he said.

Visitors to the Saanich Peninsula can now also temporarily sign up to receive alerts during their stay.

The Saanich Peninsula Alert System delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to registered residents, stakeholders and visitors It sends out alerts for events such earthquakes, tsunami alerts, evacuation notices, or other safety threats. More information is available at the respective websites of Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich.

