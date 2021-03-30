Passengers in rows 15 to 20 aboard Air Canada Jazz flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria March 26 were potentially exposed to a case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

New flight exposure reported from Vancouver to Victoria

YYJ has seen the lowest number of monthly flight exposures since September

Passengers aboard a flight from Vancouver to Victoria last week may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, anyone seated in rows 15 to 20 on Air Canada Jazz flight 8079 March 26 are at risk of having been exposed.

Those affected are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

So far in March, the Victoria International Airport has seen the lowest number of monthly flight exposures since September when there was only one case.

Yet, individual COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across B.C. and on the Island. Over the three-day weekend reporting period, B.C. added 2,518 cases with Vancouver Island claiming 142 of them.

READ ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions, stopping indoor dining and liquor sales, indoor adult group fitness and indoor religious service for the next three weeks.

Island Health has also issued a warning to schools that they should expect a spike in the number of exposures in coming weeks.

READ ALSO: More Greater Victoria school exposures expected in coming weeks, warns Island Health

 

Air CanadaVictoria International Airport

