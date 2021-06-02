Another 16 Micro Bird G5 handyDART buses are being added to Victoria’s fleet this week. The models are equipped with rear lifts to help riders with mobility aids on and off the bus. (Courtesy of B.C. Transit)

New handyDART buses in service around Greater Victoria

Among new model’s features are rear lifts to help passengers with mobility aids get in and out

Another 16 new handyDART buses are now in service, cruising around Greater Victoria.

The Micro Bird G5s were introduced last year and are replacing older diesel models. The main difference is the rear lift the new buses offer. Instead of a front ramp that riders with mobility aids have to navigate up themselves, the new buses have a lift that easily transports them onto the bus.

HandyDART is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities.

The new buses can carry up to 18 passengers and four mobility aids. They also feature white LED destination signs, modern vinyl seating, three-point seatbelts, white noise tonal back-up alarms and integrated back-up cameras.

Each Micro Bird G5 costs approximately $199,000 and is funded in part through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal and provincial governments have each contributed 40 per cent of the cost, with the Victoria Regional Transit Commission covering the remaining 20 per cent.

The 16 new buses join 13 others introduced last year.

