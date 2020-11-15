The Parsons at Brentwood Bay has added 40 units of affordable housing to Central Saanich following its opening in August. A new report before Central Saanich council calls for more affordable housing. (Photo Contributed)

The Parsons at Brentwood Bay has added 40 units of affordable housing to Central Saanich following its opening in August. A new report before Central Saanich council calls for more affordable housing. (Photo Contributed)

New housing report says Central Saanich families find it increasingly difficult to find housing

Central Saanich records rental vacancy rate of 0.6 per cent in 2019

A new report pegs Central Saanich’s vacancy rate at 0.6 per cent in 2019, below the range of three to five per cent considered healthy by experts.

These figures appear in the District of Central Saanich’s Housing Needs Report. The report prepared as part of new reporting requirements by municipalities to the provincial government make a case for more rental housing as well as more housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

According to the report, renter households are growing faster than owner households in Central Saanich, with the secondary rental market having absorbed most of the increase. Simply put, the community has not seen a significant increase in the supply of new rental housing.

80 per cent of all households in Central Saanich owned their own home in 2016, a drop of two per cent a decade before, with renters accounting for 18 per cent in 2006 and 20 per cent in 2020. By comparison, the ratio of owners and renters across the Capital Regional District was 66 to 34 per cent in 2006, 63 per cent to 37 per cent in 2016. In other words, Central Saanich reflects the regional trend toward more renters, albeit from a lower starting point.

If the share of renters is rising in Central Saanich as well as the Greater Victoria region, their means are not keeping up with those of home owners.

RELATED: Central Saanich adds affordable housing

RELATED: New report finds many Sidney residents struggle with housing affordability

Whereas the median household income of home owners rose by 9.3 per cent to $98,393 in 2016 compared to 2006, the median household income of renters rose by 8.3 per cent to $47,792 in 2016 compared to 2006. While significant gaps between the median household incomes of home owners and renters also exist across the region, they are relatively larger in Central Saanich.

Looking on the cost side, the report finds that the median rent has increased by 74 per cent between 2005 and 2019, while the average home sale price has risen 62 per cent for a single-family home and 110 per cent for a condo apartment during that period. Notably, the report does not distinguish by geography.

Central Saanich families with children appear hit hard by the community’s growing unaffordability. “Larger homes in Central Saanich are increasingly out of reach for families with children,” it reads, adding that single-detached homes are unaffordable for households earning the median income.

If stakeholders surveyed for the report call for more rental housing across the region, they also lament the lack of affordable and supportive housing units for seniors, especially options affordable for individuals on fixed incomes. This demand appears as Central Saanich is experiencing what the report calls “a relatively rapid aging trend” with the median age growing from 45.8 in 2006 to 50.4 in 2016.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building
Next story
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede

Just Posted

Saanich Coun. Judy Brownoff began drawing attention to graffiti that’s begun to appear on the newly installed sound barriers along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie interchange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich sets sights on mural possibilities for McKenzie interchange sound barriers

History of Saanich art wall could discourage tagging, graffiti, councillor says

Langford Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire was reported at an abandoned building near Galaxy RV Victoria on Saturday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Langford fire at abandoned building considered suspicious

Langford Fire, West Shore RCMP investigating after similar fire three days before

More than 400 BC Hydro customers are without power after an outage Sunday morning just after 11 a.m. (BC Hydro)
More than 400 Port Renfrew residents affected by power outage

Outage occurred around 11 a.m. on Nov. 15

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to a fire in Saanich in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. An unknown number of individuals including this woman holding a child had to leave the building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to fire in undergound parking lot

The Royal BC Museum has released a book about the history of the Tod Inlet. (Sarah Verstegen)
New book tells history of Tod Inlet

Deep and Sheltered Waters is written by researcher, writer and filmmaker David R. Gray

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo
RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Most Read