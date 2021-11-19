The City of Langford is looking to reduce carbon emissions in construction with its new concrete policy. (Photo courtesy Butler Concrete & Aggregate)

The City of Langford is looking to reduce carbon emissions in construction with its new concrete policy. (Photo courtesy Butler Concrete & Aggregate)

New Langford low carbon concrete policy comes into force in 2022

West Shore city aims to offset high greenhouse gas emissions from cement manufacturing

The City of Langford is introducing a new construction policy that will require the majority of future developers, including the city, to use low carbon concrete.

The policy, coming into effect June 1, 2022, will apply to all concrete supplied to city-owned or solicited projects, and private projects requiring more than 50 cubic metres.

The concrete itself will have to be produced with carbon dioxide mineralization technologies or an equivalent low-carbon process. Mineralization technologies inject captured CO2 into concrete during the mixing process, permanently storing it once the concrete has solidified.

The policy looks to offset the high level of greenhouse gases emitted in the traditional making of cement, the main ingredient in concrete. Cement production creates approximately seven to eight per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions.

Langford’s policy will also require development teams to submit a Type 3 Environmental Product Declaration that specifies all materials used in the product, to be verified by a third party.

“Building regulations are important drivers for change. This is an immediate and critical change that local governments can be a big part of,” Mayor Stew Young said in a Nov. 18 news release.

READ ALSO: British Columbians most worried about climate change nationally: poll

READ ALSO: Canadian teams reimagine carbon dioxide emissions for $20M competition

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Carbon captureCity of LangfordConstructionWest Shore

Previous story
Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents are being asked to hold onto their glass items for now as recycling operations join the list of sectors impacted by B.C.’s disastrous floods. (Black Press Media file photo)
Glass recycling in Greater Victoria and beyond temporarily suspended due to B.C. floods

Former Victoria tattoo artist David Samuel Hadden pleaded guilty to four out of six counts of sexual assault in court Nov. 19. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (Sooke Unit 37) members practice many sea skills as part of their training. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke search and rescue recruits ready for full-time duty

Amber Sheasgreen, out on one of the search and rescue boats, is headed to the Mediterranean over Christmas to help with the charity Refugee Rescue. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea