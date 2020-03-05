This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

New presumed COVID-19 case in Quebec could bring Canada’s count to 35

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

The province’s Health Department announced this morning that the patient had returned from a trip, but it did not say from where.

Tests performed by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the second case in the province and the 35th in Canada, with the others all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Officials say they are seeking more information about the person, in particular their movements.

The person’s location and condition were not immediately disclosed.

READ MORE: B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads
Next story
Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

Just Posted

Police arrest five at B.C. Legislature after discussions ‘break down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Saanich Fire responds to early morning house fire

The D crew were on scene at 4:40 a.m. fire is contained

Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard

Plane engine’s serial number located on propeller

VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

The home invasion happened on Feb. 14 in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue

Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Public input is encouraged for the road safety review

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Vancouver Island ticket a $2 million BC 6/49 jackpot winner

Someone who bought a lottery ticketon Vancovuer Island is a multi-millionaire. The… Continue reading

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

Most Read