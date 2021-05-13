New changes are being proposed to four streets in James Bay to allow better access for cyclists. Residents have until June 11 to provide feedback. (Black Press Media file photo)

New changes are being proposed to four streets in James Bay to allow better access for cyclists. Residents have until June 11 to provide feedback. (Black Press Media file photo)

New revisions to James Bay bike lanes open for feedback

Routes on Government and Montreal streets planned for 2022

James Bay bike lane designs have been revised and are now open for phase two of public feedback.

The plans are part of the City of Victoria’s 32-kilometre all ages and all abilities cycling network, adopted in 2016 with the goal of providing more affordable and safe transportation options.

In James Bay, four streets – two running north-south and two east-west – are being eyed for changes. Routes on Government and Montreal streets are set to be implemented in 2022, while Superior and Michigan streets are still being considered. One of the latter two will be pursued in 2022, though.

The city first asked for public feedback in February and March, when it said more than 600 people took part in surveys, mapping activities and virtual meetings. Now, residents have until June 11 to give input on the newly revised plans.

Plans for Government Street would split bike routes into two sections. Between Humboldt and Toronto streets, the city is proposing one-way protected bike lanes – swapping where parking and bike lanes are now – while between Toronto Street and Dallas Road it would be a simple shared road design.

An online interactive map allows people to zoom in and comment on different sections of the proposed James Bay cycling network. Residents have until June 11 to provide feedback. (Screenshot)

On Montreal Street, the city is also suggesting a shared road design, adding pedestrian and cycling markings at the intersection of Simcoe Street and improving the pedestrian crossing and bike connection at Kingston Street.

Changes to Michigan Street would see a combination of advisory bike lanes and shared road designs, with multiple upgrades to pedestrian and bike crossings, as well as a sidewalk extension. On Superior Street, protected bike lanes would be added and on-street parking would be reduced to one side of the street in most areas.

“The plans need community input to ensure staff and the community hear diverse ideas and a wealth of knowledge from different road users,” said Coun. Stephen Andrew, council liaison to the James Bay neighbourhood.

All the updated designs as well as the new feedback survey can be found at engage.victoria.ca.

