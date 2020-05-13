Residents will soon begin moving into a new affordable housing complex at 3816 Carey Rd. (Google Maps)

New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Residents begin moving into new affordable housing units this week

More than 70 new affordable homes in Saanich will be available for families, individuals, seniors and adults living with disabilities thanks to a partnership between the Capital Regional District (CRD), the Capital Region Housing Corporation and the province.

“Affordable housing is needed in our community now more than ever,” said Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South, in a statement. “These 73 new homes will make a big difference and provide security and peace of mind for the people who will call this building home.”

Westview is a four-storey, wood-frame building located at 3816 Carey Rd. that provides a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. Of its 73 units, 15 are designated for people with low incomes (and will be rented at the provincial income assistance rate), 29 are rent-geared-to-income units (where people with low to moderate incomes will pay 30 per cent of their income as rent), and 29 will be rented at “affordable rates,” according to a release from the province.

“The District of Saanich is delighted to be stepping up again with BC Housing and the CRD to enable more affordable homes,” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “Saanich is already home to many supported, assisted and affordable homes. From the wonderful opportunities for co-op housing right through to homes, we are proud to be part of providing this support.”

The province provided $8.5 million in construction financing and $7.1 million in grants, with the CRD providing the land and $1 million in cash equity for the project.

Owned and operated by the Capital Region Housing Corporation, a partnership with the Independent Living Housing Society will provide five fully accessible ground-floor units, as well as an office for the society’s programming. The society will select residents for these five accessible units.

“Finding a place to live can be particularly challenging for people with disabilities especially when accessible housing is a necessary requirement,” noted Heidi Bada, Independent Living Housing Society’s board of directors president. “The Independent Living Housing Society believes that good living starts with home and this housing development provides an opportunity for us to support more people with disabilities to make a home in this community.”

A partnership with Threshold Housing Society will also see two units provided to youth at risk of homelessness.

“There is a desperate need for safe and affordable housing options for at-risk youth in our community, and this project is helping to address that critical need,” said Colin Tessier, Threshold Housing Society executive director. “Youth housed at Westview will receive robust support services and access to positive community through the Threshold support program. Access to safe housing and appropriate supports for at-risk youth is a key strategy to preventing future instances of adult homelessness.”

Residents begin moving into their new homes on May 15.

