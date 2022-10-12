This trailer contains the equipment for the new tri-municipal team, which Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have formed to perform rare but high-risk confined space rescues. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

This trailer contains the equipment for the new tri-municipal team, which Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have formed to perform rare but high-risk confined space rescues. (Courtesy Town of Sidney)

New Saanich Peninsula team prepared to rescue residents stuck in tight spots

Specialized confined spaces team now in operation to perform high-risk rescues

A new team working across municipal boundaries promises to increase safety while reducing costs.

Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich have joined hands to form a tri-municipal team, operational since Oct. 1, to perform what experts call rare but high-risk confined space rescues, according to a press release from the Town of Sidney.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said the formation of this specialized team builds on existing mutual and automatic aid services.

“Population growth, along with denser and more complex buildings, create challenges that all three fire departments must address,” he said. “Working together is one way we can increase our response capability without increasing costs.”

Confined space rescues see professionals lowered into a confined space if necessary, monitoring air quality for hazardous substances and sufficient oxygen. Such rescues are likely to happen in municipal infrastructure such as below-ground valve boxes and lift stations or industrial settings such as ship holds, storage tanks and cisterns, according to the release. Incidents can also occur around wells, crawl spaces and cellars among other scenarios, it reads.

RELATED: Volunteers rescue hiker in medical distress from steep slopes of Mount Arrowsmith

Work on this joint team dates back to 2019, when the three fire departments decided to shift away from maintaining individual confined space teams to jointly fund and staff a team to increase response capabilities without increasing costs to residents. Training for team members resumed in 2022 after fire departments had temporarily stopped the work to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Sidney administers the program through the mutual aid, automatic aid and shared services agreement with North Saanich and Central Saanich.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau has no timeline for unblocking Afghan aid, as humanitarian crisis deepens
Next story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Just Posted

The Sooke and Goldstream food banks feel the pinch of increased demand and fewer donations. (File-MetroCreative)
As the economy sways, Greater Victoria’s food banks are feeling the pinch

Sooke council faced many challenges in its four-year term, said Mayor Maja Tait. The municipal election is on Saturday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke mayor delivers sombre but light-hearted final speech before election

West Shore RCMP seized weapons, drugs and cash from a home in Sooke. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seizes guns, drugs and cash in Sooke bust

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Martin Payne, whose body was found in July 2019, days after the two men escaped from William Head Institution on July 7. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Joint trial starting next month for escaped inmates accused in Metchosin murder