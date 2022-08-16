FILE - This file photo taken March 16, 2014 shows a general view of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. A law has come into force in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them. The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday. (AP Photo/Jill Lawless, File)

New Scottish law makes period products free for all

Scotland says it’s first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products

A law has taken effect in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them.

The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday.

Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities as well as local government bodies must make a range of period products available for free in their bathrooms. The Scottish government already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to fund free period products in educational institutions, but the law makes it a legal requirement.

A mobile phone app also helps people find the nearest place — such as the local library or community center — where they can pick up period products.

“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said.

“This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products,” she added.

The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by Scottish Parliament lawmaker Monica Lennon, who had campaigned against “period poverty” — when someone who needs sanitary products can’t afford them.

The Scottish government said its move was world-leading, with countries including South Korea and New Zealand taking similar approaches.

RELATED: B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

HealthPoverty

Previous story
Crafty sailor remembered at CFB Esquimalt museum for his resourcefulness
Next story
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old found safe

Just Posted

CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum head curator Tatiana Robinson arranges a unique handmade 1950s UN flag flown by HMCS Sioux during the Korean War. The museum highlighted the flag for National Peacekeepers’ Day this year. (Courtesy CFB Esquimalt)
Crafty sailor remembered at CFB Esquimalt museum for his resourcefulness

Langford’s annual Show and Shine car show is returning to Goldstream Avenue on Aug. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)
Get your shine on: Langford Show and Shine makes its return Aug. 21

Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)
Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

A response vessel with a vacuum truck on board is shown off San Juan Island, Washington, in this recent handout photo. The United States Coast Guard says commercial divers are assessing a sunken fishing boat that went down Saturday in waters on the U.S. side of Haro Strait and is leaking fuel not far from southern Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - U.S. Coast Guard
Fear for B.C.’s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks with 10,000 litres of fuel near Victoria