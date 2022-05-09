New Sooke library’s official opening set for June

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25

Sooke’s new iconic circular design public library features 13,412 square feet of space and 35,000 items in its collection. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Regional Library)

Sooke’s new iconic circular design public library features 13,412 square feet of space and 35,000 items in its collection. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Regional Library)

It is time to cut the ribbon and celebrate Sooke’s new community library.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library will celebrate the official opening of the new $7.5-million library on June 11 at 2 p.m. after years of planning, consulting, and construction.

“From the moment the new branch opened its doors to the public in early 2022, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Gaby Wickstrom, VIRL board chair, said.

“I cannot wait to visit the library firsthand, and it will be a special moment when I see all the smiling faces of community members who waited so long for it to happen. This gorgeous new library is fast becoming a space of inspiration and excitement for Sooke library users, and it is just getting started.”

Organizing the celebration’s final details is still underway. Still, the day promises to have something for everyone, including special guests, children’s programs, live entertainment, music, speeches, snacks and refreshments.

More information and reminders will be shared on the Sooke library Facebook page.

Due to a now resolved labour disruption, the celebrations were initially scheduled for late March.

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25.

The new library, located at 6671 Wadams Way, boasts 13,412 square feet of unique architecture, more learning space and 35,000 items in its collection – double that of the old branch.

RELATED: New hi-tech public library branch set to open in Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
West Coast flotilla pounds drums against fish farm licence renewals
Next story
Sidney’s Farmer Market kicks off season

Just Posted

Sarah Richer is extremely grateful to everyone who has provided support following a fire that left her with next to nothing. (Contributed - Sarah Richer)
Woman struggles after losing everything in East Sooke fire

Sooke’s new iconic circular design public library features 13,412 square feet of space and 35,000 items in its collection. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Regional Library)
New Sooke library’s official opening set for June

The victim of an Otter Point shooting on Saturday has been identified as Tony Nelson. There is an online fundraiser to support his family. (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe launched for man shot outside Sooke home on Saturday

Council meets at Sooke Municipal Hall at 7 p.m. The meeting is also live-streamed online at sooke.ca and YouTube. (Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council this week: fireworks, audit, tax rate bylaw and a new housing development