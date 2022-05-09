New Sooke library’s official opening set for June

Sooke’s new iconic circular design public library features 13,412 square feet of space and 35,000 items in its collection. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Regional Library)

The branch has been open to the public since Feb. 25

It is time to cut the ribbon and celebrate Sooke’s new community library.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library will celebrate the official opening of the new $7.5-million library on June 11 at 2 p.m. after years of planning, consulting, and construction.

“From the moment the new branch opened its doors to the public in early 2022, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” Gaby Wickstrom, VIRL board chair, said.

“I cannot wait to visit the library firsthand, and it will be a special moment when I see all the smiling faces of community members who waited so long for it to happen. This gorgeous new library is fast becoming a space of inspiration and excitement for Sooke library users, and it is just getting started.”

Organizing the celebration’s final details is still underway. Still, the day promises to have something for everyone, including special guests, children’s programs, live entertainment, music, speeches, snacks and refreshments.

More information and reminders will be shared on the Sooke library Facebook page.

Due to a now resolved labour disruption, the celebrations were initially scheduled for late March.

The new library, located at 6671 Wadams Way, boasts 13,412 square feet of unique architecture, more learning space and 35,000 items in its collection – double that of the old branch.

