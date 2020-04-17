Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A new survey places the two neighbouring countries in very categories when it comes to their respective COVID-19 response. Canada ranks 13th, while the US ranks 70th in a survey by the Deep Knowledge Group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

New survey puts Canada’s COVID-19 response in Top 15 globally

Israel, Germany and South Korea make the Top 3

An international organization ranks Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic among the Top 15 in the world, with the United States coming in 70th place.

Deep Knowledge Group, which describes itself as a “consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts,” assessed the respective COVID-19 responses of more than 150 countries along 78 parameters, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, geography and demographics, hospital capacity, medical expertise, and emergency planning.

RELATED: Compared to U.S., Canada’s COVID-19 response a case study in political civility

Canada sits in 13th place, behind Austria (12th) and Switzerland (11th) but ahead of several G7 countries, including the United States, which is in 70th spot. Israel, Germany, South Korea, Australia, China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong constitute the Top 10 with Israel the safest country.

Looking at the countries with the highest COVID-19 risk ranking, Italy leads the way, followed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Sweden, Iran, Ecuador, the Philippines and Romania. Other prominent members of the high risk group include Russia (12th), Mexico (14th) and India (15th).

Coronavirus

