A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport says measures announced Monday by the federal government will not change the airport’s schedule. (Black Press Media File)

New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

Passenger numbers down more than 30 per cent, according to one estimate

A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport says measures announced Monday by the federal government will not change the airport’s schedule.

“It’s important that people are clear on what actually has happened, because in the announcement today, [Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] was very clear in saying that flights from the U.S. as well as sun destinations to Mexcio and Caribbean are not affected by this re-routing,” said Rod Hunchak, director of business development and community relations Monday morning. “So our direct flights outside of Canada, i.e. to the United States, or Mexico flights are not impacted by this. So those flights can still come directly to Victoria.”

According to Hunchak, the airport offers six flights to and from Mexico and one flight to and from the United States.

He made those comments after Trudeau announced that only four Canadian airports will receive international flights starting Wednesday: Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport.

Trudeau announced this quartet of airports as part of sweeping measures that will see Canada close its borders to foreign travellers in an attempt to limit the spread of novel coronavirus. This said, he added that the measures do not apply to domestic flights and flights from the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. The measures do not apply to commerce or trade.

“We have no direct flights from Europe or overseas,” he added.

RELATED: Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau also announced that air operators will ban anyone showing symptoms of the virus, from getting on a plane.

Hunchak said this announcement will not directly impact day-to-day operations.

“I know it’s just one more challenge for the travelling public, and folks here, who are expecting people to arrive,” he said.

Hunchak said the airport continues to monitor the situation and update the public through a special website.

Looking at the broader picture, Hunchak said the COVID-19 situation has already reduced the number of passengers travelling through the airport, but could not share exact data at this stage, adding it will likely take days to get an exact handle on numbers. He later estimated that passenger numbers are “easily down more than 30 per cent” since Friday last week.

Looking on the medium and long-term, Hunchak could not comment on specific plans. “Depending on how long this will last, we will have to see if we have to make any sort of adjustments to our planning,” he said. “Hopefully, this doesn’t last too long, but it is hard right now. It’s changing on a day-to-day basis as things unfold. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our passengers and employees, and then other considerations will come into play.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke School District cancels field trips
Next story
Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Just Posted

Sooke School District cancels field trips

Gatherings of more than 250 on hold

Langford urges closure of Westhills YMCA, all public libraries

City staff recommend 30-day closure, to review again by April 15

New travel measures won’t impact schedule at Victoria International Airport

Passenger numbers down more than 30 per cent, according to one estimate

‘Man with rifle’ nothing more than vet seeking to innoculate deer in Oak Bay

Deer management underway in March, more in fall

Victoria hits record low -2.6C to start spring break

Arctic airmass sets new lows in nine B.C. regions

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Most Read