New urgent, primary care health centre opens in Saanich come November

A new urgent and primary care centre in Saanich will provide South Island residents without a family physician with access to same-day and ongoing primary care. (Pixabay photo)

A new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC) opens in Saanich’s North Quadra neighbourhood this fall.

A facility focused on urgent and primary health concerns – care for those who need to see a healthcare provider but do not need to attend an emergency room – will be opening at 100-4420 Chatterton Way in November, the Ministry of Health announced Friday, Sept. 18.

“The new UPCC will help connect more people living in North Quadra with the team-based and comprehensive health care they need, closer to home,” said B.C. health minister, Adrian Dix.

The project is a collaboration led by Island Health and both the South Island and Victoria Divisions of Family Practice. Dix explained that the ministry’s approach to strengthening primary care service is based on community collaboration and support from local doctors.

This will ensure those without a family physician or nurse practitioner will be able to access “regular, ongoing primary care,” he said.

The ministry expects the care centre’s health team will include family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses and other “allied health professionals.” The UPCC is anticipated to have extended hours of operation to provide ongoing and virtual care.

Dr. Vanessa Young, chair of the South Island Division of Family Practice, said physicians were happy to hear about the new facility and expect the new funding and resources will help address a 20-year crisis.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our health authority, Ministry of Health, First Nations and patient partners on a meaningful stakeholder engagement process to ensure the UPCC delivers on its promise of improved local health-care services in line with community needs,” she said.

According to the ministry, the North Quadra UPCC is the 20th urgent and primary care facility to be announced as part of the B.C. primary care strategy and the fifth to be announced for the Island Health region; the first opened in Langford in November 2018 and has logged more than 47,000 patient visits.

