New work space opens for West Shore public service employees

The future is here for public service employees, as an innovative co-working space opens in Langford.

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Thursday morning that ShareSpace is ready to welcome employees who live on the West Shore, who can now save commute time and work closer to home.

“Today, we’re opening the door to a new way of working for the BC Public Service,” Horgan said in a press release. “Having the option to work and collaborate in a bright, open and innovative work space near home will be a game changer for many people – giving them more time with their families, cutting commute times and helping reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The pilot project is the first of it’s kind on the West Shore, and is expected to open its doors on Feb. 22.

“This is an exciting day for Langford and employees of the provincial government who live in the West Shore,” said Mayor Stew Young in a press release. “For over 25 years, I have been advocating for government offices in Langford. My hope is this office will be the first of many. Having this hub in Langford will allow residents to work close to home, get out of traffic, and spend more time with their families, creating a better work/life balance.”

SpareSpace is located in an 10,000-square-ft. commercial space in the Lakepoint One condominium, near the Westhills YMCA-YWCA. It includes a mixture of co-working and private rooms, and is equipped with office technology throughout.

The space accommodates approximately 50 employees with physical distancing for worker safety, but can expand to 100 people once circumstances of the pandemic improve.

The project comes after the province announced a $2.2 million investment in the fall of 2019 to enable employees who live on the West Shore to work in Langford. About 20 per cent of B.C. Public Service employees who work in Victoria live on the West Shore.

According to the ministry, this move will reduce traffic congestion and emissions, save residents money and cut commute times. The space is intended to create a positive and creative work environment, with floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood elements and textured graphic walls, and outdoor patio work space, and views of Langford Lake.

“I’m so excited for this space to open, as it’ll make a huge difference on my commute time to work and will allow me to spend more time with my family,” said Su-Mei MacDonnell, B.C. government employee and Colwood resident. “Having the choice and flexibility to be able to work at this ShareSpace location is fantastic.”

