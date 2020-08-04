Saanich’s expansive nature spaces can be viewed from the top of Mount Douglas. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Newly appointed Resilient Saanich committee to weigh in on new environmental policy framework

Council selects nine members, First Nations representative position remains open

Nine Saanich residents have been selected to join a new Resilient Saanich Technical Committee which will consult on the development of a framework to protect the municipality’s environmentally sensitive areas.

In early July, the District of Saanich invited nature lovers, environment experts and climate specialists to apply to the technical committee which would help the municipality develop a new environmental policy framework, biodiversity conservation strategy and stewardship program.

On July 20, council appointed Kevin Brown, Claudia Copley, Tim Ennis, Purnima Govindarajulu, Stewart Guy, Jeremy Gye, Tory Stevens, Brian Wilkes and Bev Windjack to the committee. The group will be joined by a First Nations representative who has yet to be chosen.

The committee’s first meeting will take place in August, said Mayor Fred Haynes. At that time, the group will vote amongst themselves to appoint a committee chair before beginning work on the first and second milestones laid out in the Resilient Saanich terms of reference.

The terms of reference outline the specific goals for the project’s three milestones – which include developing an environmental policy framework, assessing existing environmental policies and looking at options for moving forward, explained Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, the committee’s council liaison.

About 20 applications were submitted and council was “amazed by the expertise” of those who applied and “thrilled” with who was chosen, she said.

The committee will be tasked with taking stock of Saanich’s existing policies, establishing the project’s scope and look for places to improve, Merseareau explained, adding that each of the project’s three milestones will have opportunities for public engagement.

Once the committee has finished consulting on the first two milestones, council will undertake a review of the committee to ensure members with the right expertise are selected to tackle milestone three, Mersereau explained, noting that this may include appointing additional people to the committee.

She noted that the First Nations representative position on the committee remains open as none of the applicants indicated that they’d be suited for that role.

Interested residents who identify as First Nations are invited to apply as “council really values that perspective,” she said.

According to the District, the Resilient Saanich project will conclude with a report expected to come to council in the fall of 2022. Those wishing to be kept up to date on the project can subscribe to receive the Resilient Saanich e-bulletins.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police working with Transport Canada to investigate laser interference of aircraft
Next story
Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

Just Posted

Saanich police search for potential victims, witnesses after series of unprovoked assaults

Police are looking for more information about two incidents from June 12

COVID-19 has depressed mental health of Canadian youth

Lower mental health harms developmental skills, school performance and social relationships

Newly appointed Resilient Saanich committee to weigh in on new environmental policy framework

Council selects nine members, First Nations representative position remains open

PHOTOS: Small crowd gathers to watch 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer loaded onto barge

The Dynamic Beast barge crane, known for work with Johnson Street Bridge, makes a return

City of Victoria expecting a 2020 deficit between $12.5 to $17.5 million

Victoria lost $1.2 million per month just from reduced parking fees during onset of pandemic

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Police working with Transport Canada to investigate laser interference of aircraft

Source pinpointed to the Saltair area

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Crews work overnight to try to put out wildfire on Pender Island

Fire department and B.C. Wildfire Service crews extinguishing fire in ‘extremely difficult terrain’

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Most Read