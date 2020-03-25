Newspaper delivery methods change to avoid the spread of COVID-19

The goal is to make things ‘safer and easier,’ circulation manager says

Black Press Media newspaper carriers have been asked to take precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Black Press Media newspaper deliveries will look different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All newspaper carriers have been asked to practise social distancing, wash their hands regularly, limit social interactions, leave newspapers on front steps rather than in mail slots, wear gloves and refrain from touching door handles and front gates, explained Laura Cross, circulation manager for Saanich News and Oak Bay News.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: A message from the publisher

The goal is to make things “safer and easier” for newspaper carriers and readers, she said.

As carriers will now be leaving papers on the doorstep and not in mailboxes or mail slots, Cross asks residents to leave out a bin or basket for their paper or to put out something heavy for the carrier to put the paper under so it doesn’t blow away.

She added that if possible, residents should leave front gates open on paper day so their carrier doesn’t have to touch anything.

READ ALSO: World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Newspapers will now also be delivered only once per week for the foreseeable future, Cross said. Saanich News and Goldstream News Gazette will be delivered on Wednesdays, and Oak Bay News, Victoria News and Peninsula News Review will be delivered on Thursdays.

To inhibit the spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to call or email with questions or concerns rather than stopping by Black Press Media offices.

Cross can be reached at 250-480-3277 and circulation@saanichnews.com. Victoria News circulation can be reached at 250-480-3285 or circulation@vicnews.com, Goldstream News Gazette circulation can be reached at 250-478-9552 or circulation@goldstreamgazette.com and Peninsula News Review circulation can be reached at 250-656-1151 ext. 1 or circulation@peninsulanewsreview.com.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Black PressCoronavirus