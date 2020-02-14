Bus lane on Douglas Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Next phase of bus lanes set to open in Greater Victoria

Southbound lanes on Douglas Street are set to open Feb. 17

The next section of bus lanes is set to open on Feb. 17.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on Thursday that the first section of the southbound Douglas Street bus lane will be opening on Monday, running between Tillicum and Boleskine Roads.

Bus stops will be open for this segment, though new transit shelters will be installed in the near future.

Construction on remaining sections from the Trans-Canada Highway- Burnside Road intersection to Tillicum, and from Boleskine Road to Tolmie Avenue will continue, with project completion anticipated for the end of April.

ALSO READ: Bikes welcome in Douglas Street bus lane until it hits Saanich border

Once completed, the southbound lanes will run for 2.3 km.

The northbound lands from Fisgard Street to the Trans-Canada Highway and Burnside Road intersection saves commuters approximately 10 minutes of transit time in peak travel times, says the ministry, which anticipates the same to be seen for the southbound lands.

The Douglas Street southbound lanes are part of a $16 million project, funded by the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

