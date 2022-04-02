Night firing exercises running for nearly a week at Heal’s Rifle Range in Saanich

Public reminded trespassing is prohibited at the gun range

Night firing exercises will occur at Heal’s Rifle Range in Saanich from April 6 to 11. (Google Maps)

Heal’s Rifle Range in Saanich will be in use into the night from April 6 to 11.

Night firing will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all six evenings.

These exercises are a part of training for the armed forces.

Heal’s Rifle Range is located near Willis Point Road and Wallace Drive in Saanich and the public is alerted when firing is planned.

The Department of National Defence is also reminding the public that no unauthorized person may enter this area and trespassing is prohibited.

ALSO READ: Night firing exercise taking over Heals Range in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltSaanich