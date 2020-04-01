Black Press Media will not be publishing joke articles on April 1. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

No April Fool’s jokes from Black Press Media

Only factual stories to be printed, despite day calling for hilarity

While everyone loves a laugh or two (and boy, could we use some now) Black Press Media will not be publishing any spoofs or satirical stories in honour of April Fool’s Day.

ALSO READ: Harbour Authority celebrates April Fool's Day with 'clothing optional beach' proposal

The day calls for pranks and jokes, things that have a place, but not in the news. Black Press does not usually publish April Fool’s stories and felt that it was especially important this year to continue with regular news, especially in times where reliability and accuracy are paramount.

Jokes outside of the newsroom, however, are highly encouraged.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Comedy and Humour

UPDATE: Missing 26-year-old woman found
High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

