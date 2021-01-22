Patrick Wood snapped a photo from Simcoe and Clarence streets of smoke billowing from a tent fire in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night. Police say there were no injuries in the blaze. (Courtesy of Patrick Wood)

Fire rips through tents, wooden structures in Beacon Hill Park

Emergency crews say there was no injuries in the blaze

An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.

According to an incident report released by the Victoria Fire Department, crews were called to the park around 7:30 p.m.

They arrived at an area near Douglas and Michigan Streets to find several tents and wood structures fully involved in flames. Victoria police provided traffic control and scene containment while the Victoria Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, a fire crew remains on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police say there were no injuries. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

