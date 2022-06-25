No injuries in Saturday morning Victoria apartment fire

Crews responded to a balcony fire just before 5 a.m.

No one was injured in an early morning apartment fire Saturday (June 25) which Victoria Fire Department crews responded to just before 5 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria fire crews were called to a Bay Street apartment building in the early hours of Saturday for a report of an apartment fire.

Victoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl said crews received the call just before 5 a.m., with those first on scene reporting seeing flames coming from a third floor balcony.

Elvedahl said crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and prevented it from spreading into the apartment itself.

There were no injuries reported, and crews started leaving the scene by around 6 a.m.

Elvedahl said he was unable to say if anyone was displaced due to the fire, though residents of surrounding units were able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

