A B.C. provincial court judge has given a 180-day conditional sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to publishing intimate images of his ex-wife. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.)

A B.C. provincial court judge has given a 180-day conditional sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to publishing intimate images of his ex-wife. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.)

No jail time for Greater Victoria man who published intimate images of ex-wife

Images were taken without her consent while on their honeymoon

A provincial court judge has decided that a Colwood man who published intimate images of his ex-wife won’t do any prison time.

In 2011, a man identified as ‘Mr. B’ took intimate photos of a woman identified as ‘Ms. B’ without her consent while the two were on their honeymoon. In 2012, the victim asked Mr. B to delete the images and he told her, falsely, that he had done so.

When they separated in 2018, Ms. B entered a relationship with a new man, referred to in court documents as Mr. S.

An online argument between Mr. B and Mr. S resulted in Mr. B sending Mr. S an intimate photo of Ms. B with an explicit message attached. Ms. B’s face was clearly visible, court documents say. When Mr. S showed Ms. B the photo, she complained to police.

When he was questioned, Mr. B immediately admitted to sending the photograph, apologized and deleted it. He entered a guilty plea at that time.

READ ALSO: B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

In his decision, Provincial Court Judge Ted Gouge wrote that Mr. B took responsibility for the offence at a sentencing hearing, but many of his comments were “directed to his own situation” and a desire to “put this incident behind him.”

“I fear that he does not fully appreciate the impact of his offence upon the victim,” Gouge wrote.

The victim has concerns about the impact of the images on her career, the judge noted, a concern exacerbated by he fact that Mr. B lied to her about deleting them in 2012. Ms. B also reported that her ability to participate fully in new intimate relationships was negatively impacted by the Mr. B’s actions.

“If my husband, who promised to love and care for me, can do this a year after our separation, what is anyone else capable of?” she said, according to court documents.

Crown counsel sought a 45 to 90 day jail sentence but the judge determined that a 180-day conditional sentence followed by one year’s probation was appropriate. The conditional sentence does not include jail time but includes a curfew and limited communication with Ms. B.

All identities involved in the incident are sealed by a publication ban in order to protect the victim.

READ ALSO: B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Colwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 10,000 Victoria children lived in poverty in 2018

Just Posted

Jennifer Isaac, external relations supervisor for WorkLink Employment Society Westshore, is all smiles with some of the socks staff donated through a Let’s Rock The Socks fundraiser to help the homeless. (Courtesy WorkLink Employment Society)
A warm and fuzzy Christmas gift from WorkLink on the West Shore

Dandelion Society and Sooke Shelter receive timely sock donation

A B.C. provincial court judge has given a 180-day conditional sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to publishing intimate images of his ex-wife. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca.)
No jail time for Greater Victoria man who published intimate images of ex-wife

Images were taken without her consent while on their honeymoon

According to the 2020 BC Child Poverty Report Card from First Call, 8,690 children lived in poverty in Greater Victoria in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nearly 10,000 Victoria children lived in poverty in 2018

BC Child Poverty Report Card shows rates highest for visible minorities

Greater Victoria magician Jason Verners is performing an online show Jan. 5, using a new high-tech format. (Courtesy Jason Verners)
Virtual magic takes Victoria’s Verners to the next level

Interactive Jan. 5 show via Moment House aims to stretch beyond typical streaming platform

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of Colwood Fire Rescue and help collect non-perishable items for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood Fire Rescue collect donations for food bank

City Hall gets drive-thru style event to spread holiday spirit

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

CORE Landscape Products’ work at a California home. Photo by Jessica Bodas Photography
Island’s CORE featured Dec. 28 on Celebrity IOU with Justin Hartley

Comox eco-landscaping firm also on Property Brothers’ spinoff again with ‘American royalty’

Most Read