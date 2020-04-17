No Oak Bay Tea Party in 2020, but the spirit remains

There will be no Oak Bay Tea Party in 2020 as organizers confirmed this week that even the planning for the annual event is too complicated during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The 58th annual Tea Party and was scheduled for June 6 and 7.

It’s an irreplaceable event that draws residents from Greater Victoria and the Island and the ripple effects will be felt all the way into next year, said chair of the organizing committee Sandy Germain.

After all, it’s not every day parachuters and hovercrafts land on Willows Beach.

“It is with a heavy heart that we agreed we can’t hold the Tea Party this year,” Germain said. “It is not a decision we take lightly.”

Thousands gather for the parade with Oak Bay High, Reynolds and other high school marching bands, and throughout the weekend at Willows Park for the Shooting Star Amusements rides, the opening ceremony, live music all day, food trucks, the air show, the annual Tea Cup race, and more.

“I recognize the need to suspend the event given the public health orders but I am still sorry to see it closed this year,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “I’m even more sorry knowing all the money it raises for local causes. While many families will no doubt be disappointed I know it will be back better than ever next year.”

Even the mention of the Tea Party sparks emotions and memories and that’s why Germain and the board are inviting the public to share stories, photos and memories that they will display on a new page in the Oak Bay Tea Party website and social media.

“The Tea Party is something special that is near and dear to people’s hearts and we want something there to point at for the 58th year so that this year is remembered and not just a black hole,” Germain said.

This is also an opportunity to recognize all of the volunteers that only make the Tea Party happen but whose service groups take home a big chunk of their annual fundraising, which all goes back into the community.

“Service groups all over the region benefit from this and they’re not going to have that income this year,” Germain said. “We hope that people who are in a position to donate can think about the community groups unable to raise money [during the pandemic shutdown].

“Maybe you can’t donate now, but can commit to volunteer when we come out the other side of this.”

Hands down, the Tea Party weekend is the biggest annual weekend for sales for the Oak Bay Kiwanis Tea Room. Its volunteers move thousands of hot dogs and fries and are run off their feet from opening until closing.

Like many institutions, the Tea Room is experiencing its first closure since it opened in the 1940s and the fall out is the community groups that won’t be receiving grants from Oak Bay Kiwanis Club in 2021 said chair Gerry Adam.

“Income for the Tea Room increases [exponentially] to around $12,000 to $15,000 in those two days alone, of which 40 to 50 percent can go back into the community,” Adam said. “It will be quite a year this year for all service clubs that rely on public donations.”

And it’s not just Kiwanis, he noted.

“The Lions club’s pancake breakfasts and their corn on the cob are a hit and they aren’t going to see that income,” Adam said. “We don’t sell peanuts or raffle tickets, the Tea Room is our source of income.”

Typically, Oak Bay Kiwanis forks out thousands of dollars in grants to dozens of organizations such as Jeneece Place, CanAssist and the Kiwanis Pavilion’s extended care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

Among the beneficiaries from the not-for-profit Tea Party proceeds are Big Brothers, Big Sisters (for which Royal Bank employees volunteer on behalf of at the Tea Party) and St. Luke’s Players, which supplies the Alice in Wonderland outfits.

Castle Building Centres (owned by Frank and Vicki Hagel) have supplied the materials for the women’s nail-driving competition and were going to host the third annual Castle Kids Corral which has a scavenger hunt and build-it birdhouses, all for free.

“This is a decision the board hasn’t made lightly,” Germain said. “At first we were sitting back and hoping, maybe we could postpone, but the writing is on the wall that the ban on large gatherings will be on for some time.”

The current social distancing measures have complicated the logistics of organizing the Oak Bay Tea Party’s 12 board members and 60 volunteers that make the event happen.

“We don’t want the 58th Tea Party to be an empty spot, we want there to be a way to remember the event,” Germain said.

To share your photos, stories, and memories of the Oak Bay Tea Party send them to oakbayteaparty@gmail.com.

