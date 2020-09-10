A Saanich house was destoyed by a fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. (Courtesy of the Saanich Fire Department)

No one believed home in Saanich house destroyed by fire

Fire crews responded to blaze around 12:30 a.m.

A Saanich house was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the Saanich Fire Department.

The local fire crew was called to a large structure fire in the 4100-block of Carey Road around 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found the house fully engulfed and began a defensive response to the blaze, attacking it from the outside only.

While 18 firefighters, three engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck responded to the fire, the house was destroyed – with damages estimated around $300,000.

Rob Jones, platoon captain for the Saanich Fire Department, said there were no injuries and it is believed that there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

