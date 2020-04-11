No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

A fire broke out in Brewskys Taphouse around 11 p.m. on April 10 causing minimal damage to the back storage area. (Brentwood Bay Brewskis Taphouse/Facebook)

A fire that sparked in the Brentwood Bay Brewskys Taphouse on Friday night caused minimal damage before the Central Saanich Fire Department put it out.

According to a Saturday morning post on the bar’s Facebook page, the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on April 10.

“First and foremost everyone is ok!” the post read. “There was no one in the building at the time and the damage is very minimal in a back storage area.”

The post went on to thank the fire crew for their quick response and hard work to contain the fire.

Residents and fellow pub-owners were quick to respond with comments about how grateful the community is that no one was injured and the Wallace Drive taphouse was saved.

Black Press Media reached out to the Central Saanich Fire Department and Brewskys Taphouse for information about the cause of the fire.

More to come.

