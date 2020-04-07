No injuries were reported in a Saanich townhouse fire Monday night, says the Saanich Police Department. (Twitter/Saanich Fire Department)

No one injured in Saanich townhouse fire

Blaze may have been connected to fireplace use

The Saanich Fire Department says there were no injuries after a townhouse fire in the 4100-block of Torquay Drive late Monday night.

At least 20 firefighters responded to the fire after being called out around 11:30 p.m.

Rob Heppell, Saanich Fire assistant deputy chief, said the fire may have been related to the fireplace.

“The tenants were using the fireplace at the time,” he said. “There were smoke and flames in the attic space.”

The blaze was contained to a single unit and the cause remains under investigation. No one was injured but the tenants are unable to return to the unit at this time.

House fire

