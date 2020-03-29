Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updates the country on Canada’s COVID-19 response on Sunday, March 29, 2020. (CPAC)

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

There are no plans to call in Canada’s military to enforce quarantine or self-isolation measures amid COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

“It’s really important we all follow the rules,” the prime minister said in Ottawa Sunday, during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said Health Canada is following up with those being required to quarantine.

The prime minister also unveiled funding for youth and seniors. He said Kids Help Phone will get $7.5 million and the New Horizons program for seniors, through the United Way, will get $9 million.

READ MORE: Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

READ MORE: Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada could face legal trouble over refugee deportations amid COVID-19 crisis: advocates
Next story
Saanich Peninsula doctors dial up telehealth care

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saanich councillor takes residents along for virtual e-bike ride through the CRD

Coun. Colin Plant is taking route requests for future cycling videos

Innovative free fitness program targets Victoria Royals fans

Program shows impressive results during follow-ups with the men who participate

Personal, business bankruptcies down in British Columbia

New 2019 figures were released before COVID-19 pandemic

Antibody tests could be the next step in fighting COVID-19, Island doctor says

The blood test could show if a person is recovering or has recovered from the virus

Greater Victoria resident shares joy in horseshoe pitching competitions from home

Horseshoe Pitching Online offers everyone the chance to compete

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

B.C. Ferries passengers staying away, as asked, during COVID-19 pandemic

Ferry corporation says ridership down 70-80 per cent over the last week and a half

Sewers stitch masks to free up supplies for front-line health-care workers

“We have little old ladies sewing up a storm,” said Joan Davis

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

‘There is community’: B.C. councillor welcomes new baby into world amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘I realize there’s much more than fear and worry… there is hope, there is new life’: Jason Lum

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

Most Read