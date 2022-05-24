Signage warning about the bear on the loose in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

No sign of black bear that aggressively went after man in Port Hardy

Man escaped to safety, update on whether he was injured in the encounter unavailable

Conservation has confirmed there’s been no more sightings of the aggressive black bear in Port Hardy that went after a man last Friday.

Signs were posted around town warning residents after the man had an encounter with the bear in the area of Market and Granville streets on early Friday morning.

According to an online statement from Conservation Officer Service, the man was eventually able to get to safety with the help of local RCMP members. No updates have been provided from the RCMP yet on if the man was injured from the encounter or not.

“Port Hardy residents are accustomed to bears wandering through town but this bear was unusually aggressive so the public should maintain safe distances from bears at all times,” warned conservation in an online statement, who are continuing to monitor the situation.

Residents are asked to familiarize themselves with safety tips, including travelling in groups, making noise and carrying bear spray.

Residents are also asked to report any sightings immediately to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

