No-swim advisories issued at two Greater Victoria beaches

Island Health has issued no-swim advisories at Clover Point and Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)

Those looking to beat the heat with an icy dip in the ocean should avoid two Greater Victoria locations, Island Health says.

High bacteria levels were detected at Clover Point on July 9 and Saanich Inlet, between Clarke Road and Stelly’s Cross Road, on July 2. No-swim advisories remain at both locations and Island Health warns the water poses a risk of illness.

A previous advisory at Gonzales Bay from last month has been lifted. Moderate water quality issues at Glen Lake in Langford and Esquimalt Gorge Park have also been resolved.

