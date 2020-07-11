No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

West Shore Parks and Rec will keep the Juan de Fuca pool closed and reevalute in September, and the arena is scheduled to reopen in spring 2021, following heating cable system repairs. Also, the Q Centre will be installed for rentals on July 13. (Black Press Media file)

Visitors to West Shore Parks and Recreation won’t be able to jump in the pool or drop by the Juan de Fuca Arena anytime soon.

Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions and the need to stay within an approved budget, the JDF pool will be closed throughout the summer and a reopening date will be reconsidered in September.

Additionally, the JDF arena won’t be ready for full use of the arena until spring 2021.

According to a recent press release, three out of six heating cable systems underneath the arena floor have failed to operate since 2012.

This past March, a fourth cable failed, leaving only two working ones that couldn’t be run without putting public safety in danger.

Repairs were expected to begin in March 2021 thanks to grant funding, but the new board of directors for the recreation centre has determined it can be completed by spring 2021.

“The financial decision to keep the JDF Arena closed was initially made by the previous board of directors,” said WSPRS board chair Kyara Kahakauwila.

“The new board revisited that decision, and while we have concluded that the arena needs to remain closed, our decision was also determined due to safety concerns, logistical demands for repairing the arena in a timely fashion and after consideration of both the dry floor and ice users of the arena. It is our hope, that through an expedited process we can have the arena refurbishment completed ahead of schedule.”

Notably, the Q Centre ice will be installed for rentals starting on July 13.

On the same day, select fitness classes will begin being offered.

For gym and fitness enthusiasts, the weight room is available to reserve with time slots in advance.

