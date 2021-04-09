The CRD is working on a solid waste management plan to reduce the amount of material sent to Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)

The CRD is working on a solid waste management plan to reduce the amount of material sent to Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)

No time to waste: Greater Victoria closes in on plan for garbage

CRD board to consider final draft solid waste management plan in May

Greater Victoria will soon be one step closer to finalizing a plan to deal with its waste.

Capital Regional District (CRD) staff are bringing the final draft solid waste management plan to the board in May.

The final draft plan includes input from electoral areas and municipalities, First Nations communities, residents and neighboring regional districts. Consultation has led to several amendments to the plan, including more information about phasing in future development of the Hartland Landfill property as it relates to regional waste diversion goals; more information about the relationship between solid waste management and climate change; and revised information related to current and future opportunities for organics processing.

ALSO READ: CRD board hears earful from Greater Victoria residents over landfill project

“A new solid waste management plan gives us the policy framework we need to reduce how much material is sent to Hartland Landfill and guide how the region’s waste is handled safely and sustainably,” said Larisa Hutcheson, the CRD’s general manager of parks and environmental services. “The actions and strategies in this final draft enable a range of current, emerging and future activities that balance our region’s efforts between ongoing, daily issues like construction waste to long-term solutions that support our collective action on climate change.”

CRD staff have also highlighted recommendations from First Nations communities for the CRD board in this report, including suggestions from the WSANEC Leadership Council related to education materials for community members and the creation of a joint negotiation table to discuss potential impact benefits and partnership agreements related to Hartland Landfill.

ALSO READ: Plant closure sends more biosolids to Hartland Landfill

Consultation reports on both the second phase of public engagement and focused conversations with area residents on road access to Hartland Landfill have been included in the package being considered by the CRD’s Environmental Services Committee on April 21.

CRD staff carried out an extensive first phase of consultation on the proposed targets, strategies and actions for the plan in late 2019, using this input to inform a draft that was issued for public review and comment in November 2020.

If approved by the board in May, staff will submit this final draft plan to the province and then immediately begin plans for implementation. As a living document, the plan will be reported out on annually and can be amended as opportunities and technologies emerge. To review the final draft plan and associated materials, please visit www.crd.bc.ca/rethinkwaste.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 6
Next story
Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Colwood pharmacy vaccinating those aged 55 to 65 this weekend with special clinic

Appointments must be pre-booked online

Staff at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning discovered anti-Semitic graffiti on April 6. As soon as the public was aware, notes of love appeared instead. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Suspect identified in anti-Semitic graffiti incident at Victoria Jewish centre

Police still looking to identify a second suspect

Saanich police hope to identify a suspect caught on camera entering a building in the 3300-block of Whittier Avenue in Saanich on March 12 and leaving with a stolen package. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers photo)
Suspect caught on camera pinching parcel from Saanich building

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers share images to help identify suspect

Saanich police are investigating after a small dog was mauled and its owner was bitten in Mount Doug Park on April 6. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Pup put down after being mauled by large, off-leash dog in Saanich park

Police seek information on dog, owner after incident at Mount Doug Park

(Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood Fire Rescue refreshes public on burning bylaws

No open burning, fire appliances allowed from sunrise to 10 p.m. when fire risk rating is low

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

The inside of the Campbell River Community Centre gymnasium has been marked off in order to facilitate the public flowing through the clinic as they receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell river Mirror
Leftover vaccines go into arms, not down the drain: Island Health

Immunization plan comes with built-in options for any unused vaccines at the end of the day

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a 56-game season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak: general manager

The athletes have had a “whole range” of COVID-19 symptoms, said team physician Dr. Jim Bovard, but no one has needed to be hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday, April 8 while sitting in a car in Vancouver. (Black Press files)
Man shot in Vancouver while sitting in a parked car: police

The victim is currently in critical condition. Police say no arrests have been made.

Teachers from SD42 and other districts in the Lower Mainland flocked to Surrey on Tuesday in the hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Sheelagh Brothers/Twitter)
Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Social media post shows teachers lining up outside of Surrey clinic for leftover doses

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

Most Read