UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A screen shot of the tsunami.gov website shows the areas of coastal Alaska under tsunami advisories or warnings following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake late July 21, 2020. Coastal British Columbia is not under threat of tsunami. (SCREENSHOT)

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

There is no tsunami threat for coastal British Columbia, according to Emergency Info BC, following earthquakes off the coast of Alaska and Vancouver Island.

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska at 10:13 p.m. AKDT, or Alaska time, July 21. The earthquake was approximately eight miles deep.

Tsunami warnings and advisories were issued for a number of coastal Alaska regions, however, British Columbia was not included in those advisories.

Earthquakes Canada detected “seismic activity” of 4.6 magnitude off the coast of Port Hardy at 11:16 p.m.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System registered another 6.2 magnitude earthquake at 4:33 a.m. July 22. Off the coast of Vancouver Island, it occurred approximately 130 miles southwest of Port Alice at a depth of 10 miles.

No warnings or advisories were issued for that quake.

ALSO READ: New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria’s tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

