No Vancouver Island tsunami expected after earthquake, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Earthquake

