No virtual learning for SD62 unvaccinated students isolating after international travel

Sooke School District students who go on trips abroad won’t be able to return to the classroom for 14 days after their return. (Black Press Media file photo)

Kids who return from vacations abroad and are unvaccinated won’t be able to return to school for 14 days and will have to work from home.

Students in the Sooke District 62 who have to isolate also won’t have the option of virtual or hybrid learning during their isolation. The district sent an email to parents this week warning them that before they book travel plans they should check with their kids’ teachers.

“Coordinate with your teacher and school before you leave to ensure your child stays on top of schoolwork while they are away and for the 14 days following their return,” the email read.

In that 14-day quarantine period, children also can’t have contact with vulnerable people of any vaccination status, go to childcare, travel on crowded public transit or attend large gatherings, according to Health Canada guidelines.

A spokesperson for SD62 said a couple of parents have made inquiries since the email went out, noting that it was sent as a reminder for parents before they book travel.

Children ages 5 and up will likely be able to get their first dose of vaccine next month, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, with Pfizer planning to ask Health Canada to approve its vaccine for younger children as soon as mid-October. Henry said about 340,000 children could become eligible to be vaccinated this fall.

